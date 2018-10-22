WINDER - Judy Elaine Maxey, 73, passed away at her residence on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
Mrs. Maxey was the daughter of the late M.J. and Carolyn Louise Fleeman Everett. Throughout her life, Mrs. Maxey was a dedicated homemaker.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Richard Maxey, Winder; sons, David Maxey, Lawrenceville, and Ricky (Sulan) Maxey, Winder; brother, M.J. Everett, Auburn; sisters, Ann Parks, Doraville, Sue Bolden, Winder, Bobbie House, Winder, and Marilyn McDaniel, Winder; and four grandchildren, Justin, Creston, Kaleigh, and Brandon Maxey.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 23, at 2 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens with Pastor J.R. Ewing officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12 until 2 p.m., two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Judy Maxey (10-21-18)
