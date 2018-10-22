Johnson Lewis Dove (10-21-18)

Johnson Lewis Dove, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away shortly after his 90th birthday on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
A lifelong resident of Madison County, he was the son of the late Berry Dove and Alice Smith Dove. Mr. Dove served as a Danielsville City Councilman for many years and was one of the original members of the Danielsville Volunteer Fire Department. He was an equipment operator and owner of Dove's Grading Inc. Mr. Dove was active in the early development of the Madison County Recreation Department and he was a longtime member and usher at Friendship Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Jake, Carter, Walter and Ernest; and two sisters, Lee Orie and Bennie.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Jeannette Hill Dove; four children, Patsy Langford, Marsha Westbrook (Lee), Anthony Dove (Ceci) and Sandra Martin (David); 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 24, at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Danielsville Memorial Gardens. Grandsons, grandsons-in-law and great-grandson will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 23, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Madison County Rotary Foundation or Friendship Baptist Church.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
