WINDER - Tim Williams, 41, passed away Wednesday, October 17, 2018, following an extended illness.
Tim was born in Virginia, where his father was stationed in the Navy. Shortly thereafter, Tim moved to Winder, where he attended Winder-Barrow High School and was active in music, including chorus, symphonic band, jazz band and the marching band. Tim then attended the University of Georgia, where he was awarded a music scholarship and was a member of the Redcoat Band. He later took his love of music and joined with several childhood friends to make a rock band. He was a huge Georgia football fan and spent every fall Saturday cheering them on.
Tim and his wife have been together nearly 18 years and share one daughter. His love for his family was undeniable. Tim was preceded in death by his grandfather, Rev. Carl Bramlett.
Survivors include his wife, Amanda Wages Williams, Winder; daughter, Ellie Williams, Winder; parents, Roy and Debra Williams, Winder; sister, Julie Rust (Bryan), Monroe; niece, Scarlett Rust, Monroe; and his grandmother, Shirley Bramlett, Winder.
A visitation will be held at Smith Funeral Home in Winder from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, October 19. Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 20, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Allen Rogers officiating.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Tim Williams (10-17-18)
