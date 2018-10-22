MOAS charges ahead in its animal saving efforts

Last April, a young Chihuahua was brought to the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) by Madison County Animal Control officers.
“She had lain on the side of the road for about 24 hours and had a severe injury to her hind leg,” Shelter Director Shaina Knight said.
Normally, this little pup would have had to be euthanized due to the extent of her injuries. After all, the shelter is usually at capacity with healthy adoptable homeless pets that require care on a daily basis.
But times are changing at MOAS.
“Grace,” as Knight dubbed the little dog, turned out to be a success story, one of many at MOAS these days.
“We knew we had to do something quick to save this sweet little girl,” Knight said. “We had Dr. Lynn Beckmann (one of the shelter vets) examine her.”
Dr. Beckmann determined that Grace needed to have her right hind leg amputated and receive strong antibiotics to save her life.
The staff immediately began a social media campaign to raise the funds to save her and dubbed it “Operation Saving Grace.”
Knight was also able to secure an emergency medical grant to help fund the surgery itself.
“Grace received her life-saving surgery and has now been adopted,” Knight said smiling. “Her life didn’t have to end in suffering. She has a second chance at life. With the support of our community, staff and the medical grant, MOAS was able to save this sweet dog and turn her into a success story.”
Of course, not every injured animal can be saved in this way, but the shelter is determined to try to save as many as possible.
Then there’s volunteers like cat lover “Catio Bob” (Robert Johnston), who has added a whole different look, and outlook, to the front of the shelter for many of the felines that MOAS takes in each year.
Johnston built a large “catio,” or outdoor patio on the front of the shelter that connects to the shelter’s indoor cat play area.
“To see a cat that’s been in a cage for days just be outside for an hour or so to play has just been amazing for the cats and for us,” Knight said.
Visitors can view the catio as they drive in to the shelter.
Johnston built animal enclosures for Emory University for years and now that he’s retired he builds outdoor cat enclosures for clients, animal shelters and others.
It’s stories like this that keep the shelter staff going because the animals never stop coming and there’s always lots of hard work to be done. The shelter is contracted to both Madison and Oglethorpe counties and is required to take in each and every animal that comes through its doors from the two counties.
And take them in it does — about 2,800 animals per year, which is about the same as when the doors opened in December 2002.
“The shelter holds about 120 dogs and cats at maximum capacity and we took in 407 in one month this year,” Knight noted.
But despite the overwhelming amount of stray, abandoned and unwanted animals that continue to come in from these two rural counties, Knight is proud of the fact that she and her staff have been able to cut euthanization rates in half this year, through adoption campaigns, northern transports, a feral barn cat program and by transferring animals to rescues and “no-kill” shelters.
The euthanization rate for this year is 22 to 23 percent and Knight stresses that this includes sick, gravely injured and aggressive animals.
“In other words, far more are going out the door than ever before,” Knight said. And each of those animals are spayed or neutered and vaccinated to help prevent more unwanted animals and lessen the chances of disease.
In 2017, the shelter released 303 animals to rescues and no-kill shelters; in 2018, that number has more than doubled in nine months, with 701 going out the door so far this year.
Fundraising and community donations are up too.
“We have gone from zero to 60 this year, breaking all kinds of other records including adoptions, rescues and grants,” Knight said, and they did all this with less than a third of their operating revenue coming in from Madison and Oglethorpe counties.
“We are a non-profit and most of our funds come from donations and fundraisers, so we are constantly working on those,” she said.
For example, the shelter raised $15,000 at its annual “Bark and Wine,” event at Boutier Winery, an all-time high.
“We sold out of tickets and increased our capacity and sold out again right before the event,” Knight said.
The Italian restaurant Carrabba’s came on board and donated all the food and preparation at no cost.
And in August, an anonymous donor offered to match $10,000 in donations and gave them 90 days to raise the money.
“We raised $21,300 in one month,” Knight said.
And a local car company, Casey Jackson Ford in Franklin Springs, “went over and above,” Knight said, finding and providing them with a late model transport bus at cost.
“Mr. Jackson personally met with me about our needs and waived all fees for us,” Knight said. The same day they received the van, the shelter, in conjunction with Athens Area Humane Society, was able to transport 29 dogs to Minnesota for adoption.
And in an effort to stem the intake of animals, the shelter has redoubled its efforts with its onsite low cost spay/neuter clinic, expanding surgery days from three days to five days per week. The shelter also offers the government-funded SNAP spay/neuter program for low-income pet owners. To apply, contact the shelter, Knight said.
Knight is also proud of the shelter’s Barn Feral Cat Placement program. “It’s not a life or death situation for feral cats anymore,” she said. “For those who have barns or other areas that need vermin control and are willing to adopt these cats, we will waive adoption fees.”
The cats are spayed or neutered and receive vaccinations, such as rabies, at no cost. (Those interested in the program can email Knight at moasmanager@gmail.com.)
Foster homes and volunteers are always needed and the shelter staff and board have worked hard to increase both this year.
“Both programs have seen a lot of growth, but we are always looking for more who are willing to assist,” Knight said. Foster homes are particularly needed during kitten and puppy season, when having to someone to care for orphan litters or mothers with litters can make all the difference.
“That’s one of our biggest needs, along with funding,” she said.
For dogs with behavior issues, shelter board member Deb Roth, who owns Happy Tails Playhouse in Winterville, volunteers her time to work with them. For example, she took “Henry,” a black hyperactive lab who had no training and who’d been at the shelter for two months and within a week at her home she not only had his behavior under better control but had him trained in basic commands such as “sit” and “stay.” He was later adopted.
“Her work has really been instrumental in helping hard to place dogs,” Knight said.
Then there is a pet food pantry for low-income families in Madison and Oglethorpe counties that can help with crisis situations so that pets don’t have to be surrendered to the shelter.
MOAS is also continuing its northern transport program and staff and volunteers will depart Oct. 19 with 29 dogs on board, headed to Connecticut where adoptive homes await.
In addition, the shelter is working with Athens Tech to bring in veterinary tech students for internships and so that they can learn about shelter medicine.
Knight is constantly looking and applying for grants like the emergency medical grant that paid for Grace’s surgery fee.
“Finally, I just can’t say enough about the phenomenal board and staff the shelter has,” Knight said. “They are constantly planning and brainstorming for ways to improve the shelter for the animals and for the community.”
She is also glad to see that shelters and rescues are beginning to work more closely and cooperatively together. For example, the Athens Area Humane Society holds a quarterly meeting which includes representatives from MOAS, Oconee County Humane Society and Animal Control, Athens-Clarke County Animal Control and Madison County Animal Control.
During these meetings and at other times they share information (such as grants, new techniques and strategies) and resources (such as food and supplies).
She said a couple of Boy Scouts have volunteered to establish new walking trails behind the shelter and establish an agility course for the dogs.
SHELTER WISH LIST
In addition to monetary donations and volunteers, the shelter is in particular need of the following supplies: Purina dry kitten food, Purina Dog Chow or Pedigree dry dog food, canned kitten food (any brand), bleach, laundry soap and dish soap.
Knight said the shelter is also looking for a volunteer with a tractor to bush hog the field in front of the shelter three or four times during the spring and summer so that they can utilize walking trails for volunteers and staff to exercise the dogs.
Both Kroger and Amazon allow shoppers to sign up for donations to be given to charities such as MOAS every time they shop. Kroger donations average about $300 per quarter and the shelter also has an Amazon wish list, Knight said.
HOURS/DONATION OPPORTUNITIES
Monetary donations (monthly or one-time) can be made through the shelter’s website (moaspets.com/donate) or through its Facebook page (MOAS Pets). Folks can also donate to the shelter’s Guardian Angel Fund that helps provide medical care to sick and injured animals (moaspets.com/donate). MOAS is a 501(c)3 organization and all donations are tax-deductible.
MOAS is located at 1888 Colbert-Danielsville Road (next to the transfer station) and is open noon to 5 p.m. for adoptions. Intake hours are noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information or to schedule a spay/neuter surgery at the clinic, call 706-795-2868.
UPCOMING SHELTER EVENTS AND ONGOING SERVICES
•MOAS will hold a “Howl’O’Ween Tricks or Treats” festival Saturday, Oct. 20, 1 to 3 p.m. at the shelter. The event will include a Howl’O’Ween treat hunt, costume contests, bobbing for tennis balls, “pup-tastic” treats, dog puzzle challenges, photo-ops and more, organizers said. Admission is $5 per dog and proceeds go to support the shelter.
•Donations are needed for the MOAS fall yard sale. Donations of gently used items that are clean and undamaged (no clothing, please) are needed and can be dropped off at the shelter during operating hours (Weds. – Sun., noon to 5 p.m.). The shelter has particular need of donations such as furniture, tools and household items. Items will be accepted until Nov. 1. All donations are tax-deductible.
•The yard sale will be held Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 3 and 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the shelter (rain make up days are: Nov. 10 and 11). There will be a huge amount of items for sale, according to organizers, including furniture, appliances, household goods, decorations, kitchen items, sports equipment, books, electronics and more. There will also be discounted adoption rates for all animals during the sale, organizers said. Early bird admission is 8 to 9 a.m. on Nov. 3 and the cost is $5 per person. All funds benefit the shelter.
•Ongoing: MOAS hold a vaccine clinic every third Sunday of the month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the shelter for dogs and cats (dogs should be leashed and cats should be in a carrier). Rabies vaccines are $10 for a one-year vaccine or $15 for a three-year vaccine (must have proof of current vaccination); DAPPV for dogs is $10 and Bordetella for dogs is $10. FVRCP vaccines for cats are $10 and FELV for cats are $15 each.
Other services provided include: microchipping, $25; nail trim, $10; FELV/FIV test, $20; heartworm test, $10; deworming and flea treatments are also available. All proceeds benefit the shelter.
