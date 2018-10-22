Fight reported on Hardman Morris Road

Deputies responded to a dispute on Hardman Morris Road and were told that two females, 16 and 20, got into a fight at the residence and then left, with one dragging the other into the road.
The deputies found blood on the floor and recovered a pair of shoes with blood on them at the intersection of Hardman Morris Road and Forest Lane. The females were not located.
Other incidents investigated recently by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office include:
•A Jackson EMC employee reported keys stolen from a company truck.
•A deputy responded to a report of a man chasing a woman on Hwy. 72 and allegedly hitting her on the face near Golden Pantry. The woman had bruising to her cheek but told the deputy that she fell on the concrete and that the man never touched her. No arrests were made.
•A trailer reported stolen in Fulton County was discovered on Neese Commerce Road.
•A deputy responded to a call of someone suspicious knocking on doors on Applebaum Way. A car was located with hazard lights on. The owner returned to the vehicle with gasoline and moved the vehicle.
•A man reported stole four Slim Jims from the Valero store on Hwy. 98 after paying for $6 in gas with coins.
•A vehicle was left in a ditch on Hudson Rivers Church Road. A woman reported that a man had thrown his driver’s license into her vehicle after she refused to give him a ride. She said he was acting very strange and asked if he could sleep on her back porch. She said no. He asked if he could leave his vehicle in her ditch until he could come back later and have it towed. The deputy searched the property and did not find the man. The vehicle was towed.
•A woman on Freeman Circle in Colbert was given a citation for burning trash at her mother’s residence.
•A Colbert woman was taken in for a mental health evaluation after describing witnessing disturbing sexual acts.
•A Chevy Crown Vic was rear ended by a blue Ford SUV at the intersection Hwy. 72 and Gholston Street in Comer.
•A 15-year-old and 4-year-old were evaluated for injuries after the car they were in collided with a deer on Rogers Mill Road Oct. 9 at 9 p.m.
•A 50-year-old male suffered possible broken ribs when he wrecked his motorcycle after striking a deer at 7:23 p.m., Oct. 12, on Hwy. 98 and Friendship Church Road.
•A car overturned in a ditch on Mulberry Lane in Danielsville at 2:24 p.m., Oct. 14.
Fight reported on Hardman Morris Road
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry