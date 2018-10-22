Pastor retires after 65 years in the ministry

“Preach. Preach.”
It was a word that Carlton Peters heard over and over in his head when he was a teenager.
“It beat in me like my pulse,” the 89-year-old Commerce man remembers. “Preach. Preach.”
A 16-year-old who was raised on a farm in the country, he didn’t see preaching in his future. But he continued to feel that nudge from God. It was five years later, after serving in the Korean War where he was in a foxhole with bullets flying over his head, that he made the decision to be a preacher. He has pastored for more than 65 years, with the last 35 being at Rogers Baptist Church in Madison County.
Peters was drafted and went to Korea in November of 1950 after 14 weeks of training at Fort Jackson, S.C.
“On June 11, shells began to come,” he said. “I was in a foxhole. Shrapnel went over my head. Shells came in all night. I began to pray. After three long hours, I got nothing. I then asked God to show me how to pray. Luke 11 came to me, ‘Lord, teach us to pray.’”
He recalls that for the next couple of months in the battlefield, he “prayed every day, read my Bible and tried to get closer to God.” During a battle that lasted all day in September of that year, he remembers his devotion being on Psalm 27, ‘The Lord is my light and my salvation, who shall I fear?’”
“The spirit came into my life and I was no longer afraid to die,” he said.
After returning home from his service, the sweetheart he had left behind returned the ring he gave her.
“It broke my heart,” he said. “I started home so broken. Two minutes later, I felt God and heard him talking to me. The first thing he said was, “I want you to preach.”
Peters said every excuse he could think of was answered with, “Trust me.”
“God repeatedly told me, ‘trust me,’” he said. “I felt God waiting for my decision. I said, ‘God, I believe in you. Take me and do the best you can with me.’ After I said that, I felt a spring of joy overflowing. It seemed like heaven came down and glory filled my soul.”
The young man told his church about his decision and was immediately asked to preach a sermon. That first sermon was on John 1:7: “But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin.”
He still vividly remembers that first sermon.
“I stood before the church full of people, trembling,” he recalls. “Sweat was running down me. I was scared. Once I began speaking, I was OK.”
He then went to Mercer on the G.I. Bill and then to seminary. He preached at a couple of different churches in Georgia during that time and, at one of those services, met the young girl that would become his wife, Shirley, who is known in the community as she was a long-time teacher, both in Jackson and Banks counties.
“When I looked out from the pulpit, I saw a young girl who just had a glow around her,” he remembers with a smile.
He remembers their decision to have a baby, which had not been recommended due to his wife’s diabetes.
“The doctors gave us no hope,” he said. “But we had hope.”
He was preaching from the book of Luke when his wife learned she was expecting a child. They named their son Luke.
His ministry included pastoring Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Commerce and Rogers Baptist Church in Madison County. He was also chaplain at the local hospital and has had a radio show for 40 years. The radio show is broadcast at 7:30 a.m. on Sundays on WJJC. He is also involved in the Jackson County Ministerial Association, where he serves as treasurer.
When he started at Rogers Baptist, the church had only 14 members and he was paid $25 a week.
“I felt led to go there and never regretted it,” he said. “I have been there 35 years.”
He isn’t preaching on Sunday mornings any more and is stepping back some due to his health.
“God still has something for me,” he said. “I am studying and praying to that end. It has been a blessing to me to be at Rogers. I feel like God used that to prepare me for more in the future. He is still dealing with me.”
Some of his special memories from his 35 years at Rogers include baptizing his son at age 9 and then both of his grandchildren.
The Rev. Peters has many quotes that he shares that has impacted him throughout his life, but it is Matthew 11: 28-30 that he says is his favorite passage in the Bible. “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”
A retirement reception will be held for the Rev. Peters from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 21, at Rogers Baptist Church in the fellowship hall.
