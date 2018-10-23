William Malcolm Bridges (10-18-18)

William Malcolm Xavier Bridges, infant son of William James Bridges and Autumn West Bridges, died Thursday, October 18, 2018.
Survivors in addition to his parents include his grandparents, Malcolm West and Kay Padgett, Betty West and Tim Christian and Billy and Joannie Bridges; two siblings, Bellamy and Avery Bridges; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 24, at 11:30 a.m. at Danielsville Evangelical Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. at the church.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
