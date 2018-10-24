Another $1.5 million was approved last week to complete renovation work at West Jackson Middle School.
The Jackson County Board of Education approved the move after the project ran into additional costs, which accounts for about half of the funds. Some of that expense was due to mandates from the fire marshal and from subsurface problems in the school’s parking lot.
The other half of the funds approved are to finish classrooms which were not included in the original budget of $7.1 million.
The $1.5 million will come from system SPLOST funds that can only be used for capital expenses.
See the full story in the Oct. 24 issue of The Braselton News.
BOE approves additional funds for middle school
