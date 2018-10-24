Annual Hoschton fall festival moved to October

Hoschton’s Fall Festival will be held on a different date next year.
“After 44 years, our fall festival committee has decided to change the date of our festival,” said event coordinator Jennifer Kidd. “Our community knows our fall festival as always being the fourth weekend of September, however in the last couple of years, it has been brought to our attention by many concerned citizens that with the rising temperatures, it has taken a toll on our vendors, senior citizens and our children. The average temperature has been at least 90 degrees and after this year, we had no choice but to seriously take in consideration changing the festival date.”
Future fall festivals will be held the third week of October.
The 2019 festival will be Oct. 18-20.
“Although we know that October is a very busy month with many events going on elsewhere, we knew this was the right decision for our fall festival and the well-being of our citizens,” said mayor Theresa Kenerly.
Ben Stephens, Chief of the West Jackson Fire Department, added that although the date is changing for the event, the Hoschton Fall Festival will maintain its traditions.
“We are changing the fall festival date, but our fall festival event will not change and the legacy and tradition that it holds will always play a part in our fall festival,” he said.
