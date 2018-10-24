Kolter project gets initial nod

Wednesday, October 24. 2018
Planners recently gave the initial nod for a massive planned unit development being proposed in Hoschton.
At its Oct. 16 meeting, the Hoschton Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a request from Kolter Acquisitions, LLC, for annexation and rezoning of over 1,400 acres on Hwy. 53 at Peachtree Rd., for “Twin Lakes.”
The project is substantial for the City of Hoschton. If approved, it could nearly double the city limits and triple the population.
Planners also approved a related request to annex 2 acres off Peachtree Rd. owned by Braselton Tabernacle of Praise (if it weren’t annexed, the Kolter property would be a jurisdictional island, which isn’t allowed in the state.)
The Hoschton City Council will hold a second hearing on the requests at its Nov. 1 meeting.
See the full story in the Oct. 24 issue of The Jackson Herald.
