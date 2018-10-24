The Auburn City Council is considering amending the city’s alcohol ordinance to allow for brewpubs and breweries in the Downtown Overlay District with the goal of boosting economic development in the city.
The new ordinance, introduced to the council at a work session last Thursday and set to be voted on at the council’s Nov. 1 meeting, would:
•authorize a brewery to sell up to 3,000 barrels of malt beverages directly to the public;
•authorize a brewery to allow for consumption on premises and sales by package for off-site consumption, not to exceed 288 ounces per consumer, per day;
•levy a tax on all malt beverages at the rate of $6 per half barrel (15.5 gallons) and $12 per barrel (31 gallons);
•allow the city to determine location and distance requirements for each establishment;
•stipulate that breweries and brewpubs only be located in the downtown district.
According to city officials, “recent trends in economic development show that the addition of brewpubs and breweries are a driving economic force for downtown development and revitalization.”
OTHER ITEMS
Other items the council is expected to vote on at its Nov. 1 meeting include:
•supporting the Georgia Municipal Association’s opposition to the Federal Communications Commission’s proposed order regarding state and local governance of small cell (short-range) wireless infrastructure deployment. GMA executive director Larry Hanson has served as a member of the Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee (BDAC) and has written a letter of concern to the FCC. Among his concerns are that the order does not achieve the BDAC’s overarching goal of stimulating nationwide deployment and bridging the economic gap in remotely-populated areas to make investment financially feasible and that it removes public input from the process.
•approving a new “false statement” ordinance designed to help the city’s police with dealing with offenders in “populated drug areas.” Violations of the ordinance would entail an arrest by citation to jail would be heard in municipal court.
•approving city-initiated re-zonings of a 30-acre piece of land and 48-acre piece of land along the CSX railroad for economic development purposes. The re-zonings are aimed at attracting manufacturing and distribution development companies.
•adopting the city’s comprehensive plan update for 2018.
•updating city code to govern the installation, maintenance and payment for street lighting services in future residential subdivisions.
•approve keeping the city’s millage rate for the Barrow County portion at 4.931 mills. A public hearing will be conducted at the meeting.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at city hall.
