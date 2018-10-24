Softball: Leopards have 'different goal in mind' in Columbus

Brookely Lewis’ seventh-inning sacrifice fly in Game 2 of the Sweet 16 round of the Class AA state tournament was the final piece of a Banks County Leopard comeback and now sends the Leopards back to Columbus for the second-straight season.
“They’ve got the mentality of whoever’s next is just the next team in their way on the way to a state championship,” head coach Tony Bowen said. “Whether or not we get that, who knows.
“All we’re doing is looking forward to the next game. I think all eyes are focused on Harlem.”
The Leopards (26-8) swept Class AA’s No. 1-ranked Rockmart last Wednesday on the road, 6-4 (eight innings) and 7-6. The Leopards’ first game in Columbus is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. The Leopards will play Harlem for the second-straight year in Columbus.
Bowen said the team feels “good” headed into Columbus. The mindset he said is different than it was last year. Now, the team has a “purpose” heading into the Elite Eight.
“I think we’re going in with a different mindset, a different goal in mind,” Bowen said. “Instead of just being happy we made it, we’re going with a goal of finishing it this year.
“I think we’re going into it with a good mindset. Our girls are really focused. They’re really looking forward to that rematch. They’re looking forward to it, because, maybe not payback but at least when we take the field, we’ll be a little bit better of a team, because we’ll be a little more focused, a little more prepared for the environment of Columbus.”
