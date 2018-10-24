Football: Leopards travel to Monticello

For the third-straight week, the Banks County Leopard football team will get to make a road trip.
Between the road trips to Blairsville and Eatonton, the Leopards (4-4, 3-2 Region 8-AA) went 1-1. The Leopards hope to ride last week’s 24-12 win over Putnam County into this week’s matchup at Monticello (3-5, 2-3).
“They’ve got some playmakers all around,” head coach Jay Reid said. “The offense, they’ve got playmakers at every position that are good and can take the ball the distance.”
The Leopards’ defense will look to contain Monticello quarterback Jaymerious Fleetwood who has thrown for 757 yards and five touchdowns. He also has 328 yards on the ground and seven scores. Dylan Jackson has 568 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.
Defensively, Reid said the defensive front of Monticello, the secondary and several linebackers play “good” on the film he has seen. Jamal Gude, linebacker, leads Monticello with 58 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries on the season.
Reid expects to see a “physical battle” between both teams.
For more on this week's preview, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
