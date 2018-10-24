Doris Owens (10-22-18)

BETHLEHEM - Doris Owens, 84, of Bethlehem, Georgia passed away on October 22, 2018.
She was the daughter of William T. and Dovie E. Quilliams of Robbinsville. N.C. She graduated from Robbinsville High School in 1952. She married Clarence Owens of Winder in 1953 and moved to Bethlehem with him and daughter Teresa in 1956. Clarence died in August 1968.
She was also married to Delaney Wood of Bethlehem.
Her sisters Alma Hensley and Bertha Rogers, and brothers John and Thomas Quilliams preceded her in death. She leaves a host of nieces and nephews.
Doris was employed by the Ragland Chiropractic practice in Winder for more than 20 years, where she enjoyed helping patients, meeting members of the community, and taking care of the children while their parents were with the doctor. She was a long-time member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church with her children and many friends, and later in her life became a member of the Bethlehem United Methodist Church.
Survivors include three children, Marty Owens, Bethlehem, Gwen Tilley and husband Ramey Tilley, Winder, and Teresa Unser and husband Robert, Cartersville; two grandchildren, Sam Tilley and wife Rachel, Winder, and Michelle Tilley Byrd and husband Tyler, Bethlehem; and two great-grandchildren, Charleigh Byrd and Georgia Byrd, Bethlehem.
A funeral service will be held at Carter Funeral Home in Winder on Thursday, October 25 at 2 p.m. Visitation at the funeral home is set for Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Interment will be at Chapel Christian Church in Winder following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association to fund further research into the causes and cures for alzheimers. Donations can be sent to the Alzheimers Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601, or made online at www.alz.org.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
