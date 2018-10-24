Jefferson’s middle school football team capped another perfect season and region title, beating Gainesville 28-0 on Oct. 11 to finish with an 8-0 mark.
“This group of young men is an extremely dedicated and hard-working group,” head coach Wayne McCarty said. “We started working out in June and the attendance the entire summer was phenomenal. That alone is usually an indicator of success. This group worked hard every day in practice and the results showed up on the scoreboard.”
Jefferson’s wins this season came over Oconee County (17-13), Malcolm Bridge (42-19), Cedar Shoals (35-0), Gainesville (34-7), Clarke Central (35-16), Cedar Shoals (40-12), Clarke Central (7-0) and Gainesville (28-0).
The Dragons’ region consists of Clarke Central, Cedar Shoals and Gainesville. McCarty said the region hopes to add two to three more teams next year.
“This was the first year of the new region and it went very well,” McCarty said.
McCarty pointed to the developmental process of the middle school players.
“There is a lot of talent in this group and I expect good things from these kids as they progress through high school,” he said.
He also praised the foundation established at the recreation level.
“Jefferson is one of the few schools that has two and even three teams at every age group in rec football,” he said. “They are having tons of success and are literally developing depth at double and triple the rate of other local systems. It makes my job easy because of the hard work and sacrifice being made by the rec coaches before they get to us at the middle school.”
FOOTBALL: Middle school Dragons cap perfect season
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry