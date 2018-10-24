GAINESVILLE - Clifford Bond Tyner, 77, passed away on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at his residence following an extended illness.
Born on September 21, 1941, in Madison County, he was the son of the late C.J. and Louise Bond Tyner. He was retired from Liberty National where he was an insurance agent. Mr. Tyner was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He was of the Methodist faith. Mr. Tyner was preceded in death by his brother, William Tyner.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Elizabeth Tyner, Gainesville; son, Gregory Bond Tyner (Nikki), Dacula; grandson, Henry and granddaughter, Virginia; daughter, Stacy Lynn Martin, Flowery Branch; grandson, Maxwell Martin; daughter, Christy Dawn Hulsey (Ben), Oakwood; granddaughter, Carleigh; and grandson, Cade.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 30, in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Revs. Jason Mincey and Jimmy Wehunt officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, October 29, from 5 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions to the Hall County American Red Cross, 675 White Sulphur Rd., Suite 230, Gainesville, GA 30501, or to the American Cancer Society, 2565 Thompson Bridge Rd. # 114, Gainesville, GA 30501.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Clifford Tyner (10-23-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry