FOOTBALL: Rare Thursday night game awaits Eagles this week

Wednesday, October 24. 2018
College and NFL teams will play football this Thursday night — and so will East Jackson.
In a scheduling issue due to a shortage of officials, the Eagles’ road game with Morgan County has been moved up to Thursday at 7 p.m.
“It gives you something to do that kind of — I don’t want to say breaks the monotony — but it breaks the monotony,” East Jackson coach Scott Wilkins said. “It puts you in a little bit different schedule mode.”
Everything will move up a day as Wilkins said Monday’s practice would run on a Tuesday schedule.
While a Thursday game is quite a change, “sometimes change isn’t bad,” Wilkins said.
This, however, is new for Wilkins, who in his 18 years as a head coach, has never had a Thursday game scheduled coming off a Friday game the previous week.
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 24 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Old Website

