Sheriff’s office releases Halloween safety tips, offender list

Sheriff Michael Moore and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are urging parents to be careful this Halloween.
“We want to wish everyone a happy and safe Halloween," sheriff's officials said. "We also want to remind parents and children alike to be cautious this Halloween and to remember a few safety tips."
Those tips include:
•Always be careful when crossing the street and be sure to look both ways. Kids, stay with your parents or guardians. If you are planning to Trick or Treat after dark, be sure to wear reflective clothing of some kind and carry flashlights as a precaution.
•Always accept treats and candy from trusted sources. There are many groups around Madison County that will be hosting Halloween functions. Always be sure to check candy and treats before you eat them.
•Never get into a vehicle with a stranger no matter what they say.
•Never go into the home of a stranger.
“The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has a duty to inform the public of situations which may cause concerns during community wide festivities,” sheriff’s officials said.
Below is a list of the registered sex offenders who reside in Madison County:
Jennifer Anne Albano, 102 Denver Campbell Dr., Colbert
Deeb Randell Bailey, 309 Peachtree St., Colbert
Christopher Cruz Bennett, 205 Thomason Okelly Rd., Commerce
Billy Lendon Bishop, 5210 Hudson River Church Rd., Danielsville
James Thomas Bond, 173 Mae Dr., Danielsville
Paul Clifford Booth, 476 Chandler Rd., Danielsville
Ryan Edward Bosley, 9511 Wildcat Bridge Rd., Danielsville
Barry Maxwell Broadnax, 6814 Hwy 106 So., Hull
Kim McHatree Brown, 77 Thomas Rd., Hull
Kenneth Carruth, 158 Freeman Cir., Colbert
Phillip Lee Carter, 85 Gunter Rd., Colbert
Eddie Martin Cowan, 10 Stoneridge Dr. #17 Colbert
Richard Leon Raft, 251 Belhaven Ln., Hull
Connie Gail Cummings, 2214 Spratlin Mill Rd., Hull
Leon Steven Davis, 271 Amberly Dr., Hull
Dewey Lane Dietzel, 651 Peach Orchard Rd., Danielsville
Timothy Kyle Dobbs, 532 Elm Rd., Carlton
Roy Lee Drake Jr., 800 Willis Glenn Rd., Hull
Charles Samuel Duncan, 768 Adams Duncan Rd. Hull
Leon Foster, 139 Ivywood Dr., Hull
Jack Dempsey Fowler, 29 Doris Ln., Hull
James Alexander Fre, 2879 Hwy 98 West, Danielsville
Deante Otis Gardner, 611 Piedmont Rd., Hull
Steven Ray Hamby, 355 Sherwood Cir., Danielsville
Benjamin Allen Hankins, 440 Buford Carey Rd., Danielsville
Hubert Roger Hanley, 155 Mountainview Ln., Danielsville
John Damon Harmon, 976 Helican Springs Rd., Athens
Adam Ronald Harrison, 124 Hammond Williams Rd., Danielsville
Herman Dewitte Holcomb, 1261 Glenn Carries Rd., Hull
Kevin Anthony Holloman, 21 Gholston St., Comer
Bobby Lee Jarrard, 199 Windy Ridge Dr., Danielsville
Melvin Louis Jenkins, 2739 Sims Kidd Rd., Comer
Joshua James Leonard, 3576 Wildcat Bridge Rd., Royston
Terry Dean Lollie, 192 Christmas Cir., Colbert
Jerry Franklin Marlow Jr., 912 Moores Ln., Comer
Jonathan Blake Martin, 1136 Old Elberton Rd., #2 Hull
Kevin Hugh Massey, 401 Hillwood Dr., Danielsville
Robert Andrew McDaniel, 155 Colonial Dr., Danielsville
Ebb Meadows, 164 S & M Dr., Hull
Brian Keith Moore, 2396 Planter Gunnell Rd., Hull
Jonathan Edward Nunley, 568 Hardman Hooper Rd., Hull
Michael Clinton O’Neal, 3342 Hardman Morris Rd., Colbert
Ronnie Aaron Parham, 740 Cheek Pulliam Rd., Royston
Michael Dwayne Parsons, 3250 Hwy 29 So. #C2, Colbert
William Douglas Parson, 2894 Lem Edwards Rd., Colbert
Ryan Frank Pfleger, 1629 Jones Chapel Shiloh Rd., Danielsville
Steven Lee Pope, 160 Willis Glenn Rd., Hull
Charles Radford , 10 Stonewood Dr., Colbert
Bobby J. Ross, 201 Sunset Dr., Danielsville
Richard Dale Sailors, 528 No. Main St., Danielsville
Marvin Claude Scoggins, 6342 Hwy 98 W., Commerce
Samuel Walter Stinchcomb Sr., 18 Stoneridge Dr., #4 Colbert
Charles Andy Terrell, 11190 Wildcat Bridge Rd., Danielsville
Alex Junior Tucker, 124 New Haven Church Rd., Danielsville
Bobby Odell Turpin, 2394 James Springs Rd., Danielsville
Alan Joseph Ward, 1437 Noble Rd., Carlton
Steven Cory Welch, 858 Buddy Moore Rd., Colbert
Billy Joe Whitehead, 78 Paradise Valley Rd., Danielsville
Hugh Clay Williams, 250 Amberly Dr., Hull
Rico Darell Willingham, 1205 Helican Springs Rd., Athens
Christopher Shane Young, 1830 Sanford Nicholson Rd., Hull
Photographs of registered sex offenders living in Madison County are available to be viewed at www.madisoncountysheriffga.org and also at the Georgia Bureau of Investigations website www.gbi.georgia.gov
Sheriff’s office releases Halloween safety tips, offender list
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry