Barrow County officials are eyeing ways to pump more funding into the voter-approved Victor Lord Park expansion project, but it’s not yet clear whether the county board of commissioners will approve the move.
During the BOC’s meeting Tuesday night, county manager Mike Renshaw recommended an additional $500,000 to add to the $7.358 million commissioners approved for the project in August. But the board failed to take action on the recommendation at the meeting, and it will come back before the commissioners at their next meeting Nov. 13.
Commissioner Ben Hendrix made a motion to table the item until commissioner Roger Wehunt can return to the board and weigh in.
Wehunt has been away from the board since August, when he underwent surgery on a brain tumor, and is still recovering. The vote on the motion was 3-3 with Hendrix, Isaiah Berry and Billy Parks in favor and Bill Brown, Joe Goodman and chairman Pat Graham opposed.
It was Wehunt who made the motion in August — which passed with a 4-3 vote — to cap spending at $7.358 million, the amount approved last year by voters for the designated “Level 2” project under the Special Purpose Local Option Tax (SPLOST) 2018 referendum.
“I think his constituents need to be represented on this vote,” Hendrix said.
The $7.358 million figure is not enough to cover all the elements of the expansion that were recommended by a citizen SPLOST committee and presented to the public. The latest estimate was around $10.3 million. In addition to $1.3 million already earmarked for synthetic turf installation at the Apalachee and Winder-Barrow high school football fields, the overall park master plan included three multi-purpose synthetic turf fields with various amenities; a tennis complex with eight courts and associated amenities; additional baseball field parking; a one-mile walking track; a playground; a splash pad; a dog park; stormwater infrastructure and natural area.
After learning of the cost overruns, the SPLOST committee reconvened and, along with Renshaw, recommended a scaled-back version of the plan (with recommended county funding methods), but that number was still about $1 million greater than the amount commissioners approved.
Renshaw said the additional $500,000 being recommended would come from two sources — $352,000 in excess amphitheater/cultural arts center funds from the 2005 SPLOST referendum as well as $148,000 in re-allocated Fiscal Year 2019 capital improvement plan leisure services funds for projects that could be deferred. The 2005 SPLOST referendum called for the expenditure of $3.93 million on parks and recreation projects, but only $580,000 was spent due to cost overruns on several higher-priority projects, including the new county jail and courthouse on Barrow Park Drive.
Renshaw said that under the law, the money from SPLOST 2005 that did not go toward an envisioned cultural arts center would have to go to the next-highest priority under that referendum, which would be parks and leisure services.
If approved, Renshaw said, the $500,000 in additional funding would be used to pay a significant portion of the engineering, architectural design and project management costs and allow the entire $7.358 million figure to be spent directly on park upgrades.
Renshaw also said there are no current capital improvement needs at the Innovation Amphitheater.
“I’m confident that we will be able to address the shortage in that 2005/2006 SPLOST cycle that resulted in an underinvestment (on parks and leisure services) from what the voters had anticipated,” he said.
Parks noted the leftover funds from SPLOST 2005 didn’t necessarily have to be spent on the Victor Lord Park project. The BOC has meetings scheduled for Nov. 13, Nov. 27 and Dec. 11. Renshaw said the problem with further delaying the vote is that the county would need more money to pay the program management and engineering/design fees without drawing from the $7.358 million pool. He said the current money allotted to pay Ascension Program Management runs out near the end of November, while the county has also expended $100,000 in engineering/design work and is running at a deficit in that area.
“If we don’t (take action),” Graham said, “the project will stall after November, or we’re going to be trying to manage the project ourselves.”
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the Oct. 24 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Additional $500K being recommended for Victor Lord Park expansion; BOC fails to take action in 3-3 vote
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry