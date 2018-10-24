Thursday morning update:
Athens-Clarke County authorities have confirmed the suspect in the case is James William Daniels, 57, of Jefferson.
He is charged with false imprisonment and rape after an incident involving a University of Georgia student.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Poole at michael.poole@accgov.com or 706-613-3330 ext. 794.
-----
A man accused of abducting a college-aged woman from downtown Athens is from Jackson County.
No formal arrests have been made, but the suspect is in custody according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Mike Ayers.
The man — whose identity hasn’t yet been released — has an “extensive” criminal history including distribution of child pornography and violent sexual assault convictions.
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department recently released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle, a black Nissan Sentra. According to Ayers, the alleged victim was “forcefully” put into the vehicle around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24, in Athens.
That victim is “safe” and cooperating with the open investigation.
One of the witnesses followed the suspect’s vehicle and was able to obtain the tag number, a tip that Ayers said was the “best lead that we could ever hope for.”
Ayers added they believe this is not the first attempted victim the suspect has attempted to coerce into the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact the ACCPD at 706-546-5900.
Accused Athens abductor from Jackson County
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry