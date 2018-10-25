Early voting under way for November election

Thursday, October 25. 2018
Early voting for the Nov. 6 election will be held Mondays through Fridays through Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voting will also be offered on one Saturday, which will be Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All early voting will be held at the Banks County Election Office, located at 226 Candler Street, Homer.

