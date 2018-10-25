Early voting for the Nov. 6 election will be held Mondays through Fridays through Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voting will also be offered on one Saturday, which will be Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All early voting will be held at the Banks County Election Office, located at 226 Candler Street, Homer.
For more election coverage, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
Early voting under way for November election
