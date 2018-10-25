Volleyball: Winder-Barrow eliminated by Alpharetta

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Thursday, October 25. 2018
The Winder-Barrow volleyball team saw its season come to an end Wednesday, as the 10th-ranked Bulldoggs were defeated by top-ranked Alpharetta 3-0 in the second round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs.
Alpharetta (45-4), the Area 7 champion, advanced to the quarterfinals and will host Greenbrier on Saturday. The Bulldoggs, the No. 2 seed from Area 8, finished the year 35-17.
Wednesday's match was close with the Bulldoggs losing 25-20, 25-22, 27-25.
See more in the Oct. 31 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.