Volleyball: Winder-Barrow eliminated by Alpharetta

The Winder-Barrow volleyball team saw its season come to an end Wednesday, as the 10th-ranked Bulldoggs were defeated by top-ranked Alpharetta 3-0 in the second round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs.
Alpharetta (45-4), the Area 7 champion, advanced to the quarterfinals and will host Greenbrier on Saturday. The Bulldoggs, the No. 2 seed from Area 8, finished the year 35-17.
Wednesday's match was close with the Bulldoggs losing 25-20, 25-22, 27-25.
See more in the Oct. 31 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
