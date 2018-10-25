Volleyball: Pope rallies past Apalachee in second round

The third-ranked Apalachee volleyball team had second-ranked Pope on the ropes Wednesday after dominating the first two sets of a GHSA Class AAAAAA second-round playoff match.
But in the end, the Greyhounds came roaring back, winning three straight sets to claim a 3-2 road win (14-25, 14-25, 25-13, 25-13, 15-9) over the Area 8 champion.
Pope (37-9), the No. 2 seed from Area 7, will travel to Brunswick on Saturday to take on Area 2 champ Glynn Academy in the quarterfinals. The Wildcats saw a historic season for the program come to a bittersweet end at 53-4. It was the second straight season the Wildcats were eliminated after grabbing a 2-0 lead.
“I said after the first two games it wasn’t over yet,” Apalachee coach Joey Alfonso said. “They’re too good not to make a few adjustments and go on a run. The worst thing that could have happened to us was to start off slowly in game three, and it happened and that gave them momentum. You have to be able to make adjustments. We were out of position a few different times and kind of lost some discipline there at the end. Overall, it was a fantastic match and the girls played great. We tried to rally a little at the end, but Pope was too much of a force.”
The Wildcats came out on fire in the first set and, after briefly falling behind 6-5, went on a 20-8 run to close it out. Apalachee continued to notch several aces and dominate at the front of the net in the second set, leading wire-to-wire for another 25-14 win.
But the Greyhounds began to assert themselves in the third set, taking advantage of several Apalachee errors and bad serves to grab a 25-13 win. They broke open the fourth set midway through with a 10-3 run en route to another 25-13 win.
In the abbreviated fifth set, Apalachee scored three straight points to cut Pope’s lead to 10-9, but the Greyhounds came back with five unanswered points to clinch the match.
“We came in wanting to attack the middle hard, and it worked the first two games and they didn’t have a lot of time to make adjustments,” Alfonso said. “But they were able to back up their wing play, and while our block was big the first two games, they counter-attacked with the tip and we don’t play the tip really well. We served really well the first two games, then went kind of flat. They started making adjustments on serve-receive, and we actually started passing worse on our end on serve-receive-attack.
“They found a couple people who were weaker passers and started going after them, and it made a difference.”
The Wildcats will now go into the offseason and be tasked with replacing the production of three seniors, including middle hitter Nakia Hooks, the Area 8 Player of the Year. Defensive specialist Katie Crocker and middle hitter Lizzie Niles will also be departing. Ellie Alfonso, Emily Crocker, Olivia Swift and Logan Butchart are among the main players slated to return next season.
“It’s been a tremendous year,” Alfonso said. “Did we expect this many wins to losses? No, but we knew this would probably be one of the best teams we’ve had just from a talent perspective. We’ve had winning seasons the last couple of years, but we were young and were grooming them to become this team. Next year will be a little more difficult. We’ll have to have some people step up huge to fill those three seniors’ roles if we want to maintain this level of play.
“We’ll be a little more seasoned with returning players, but feeder program-wise, we’ve got to find a couple more to step in, and that can be hard to do, especially with the quality of play we’re replacing.”
