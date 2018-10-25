Patsy McCoy (10-24-18)

Patsy Denise McCoy was born on November 13, 1957, the daughter of Willis Roger and Sadie May (Martin) McCoy.
She married the love of her life, Douglas Duncan, on June 6, 1975. She met her Lord and Savior on June 20, 1975 and ran into his arms on October 24, 2018.
She was a loving mother to her children, Jamie (Ed) Smith, Julie (Derrick) Horne, Jason (Megan) Duncan; and her late nephew Ryan (Connie) Bowman.
Survivors include a sister, Diane McCoy; and half-siblings, Donnie McCoy and Samantha Parr. She was the best MeMaw in the world to her grandchildren, Dalton Horne, Ethan Smith, Parker Smith, Addilyn Horne, and Baby Maela Nell Duncan. She was so blessed with a large family on this earth and many were waiting for her in Heaven.
She faithfully served at Mt. Zion for over 30 years. Driving the church bus, working with the Rose Ministry, and teaching Sunday School. Twenty-four of those years have been as a Pastor's wife. Loving, listening, and laboring with her church family. Everyone that knew her, knew she loved the Lord, her family, friends, and Pat's Korner. We will never forget her love, her laugh, and zest for life. We will miss her hard work, encouragement, and wise advice. Our lives will never be the same and she will live in our hearts forever.
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 29, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 28, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the church.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements.
