Betty Jo Summerour (10-23-18)

Betty Jo Oakes Summerour passed away on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at her residence.
Born February 25, 1923, in Lawrenceville, she was the daughter of Jewel and Jule C. Oakes. After graduating from Lawrenceville High School, she attended Auburn University and the University of Georgia. She married William O. Summerour on September 18, 1943. After lovingly raising her children, she joined her husband in the furniture business.
Her kind, unselfish, and graceful manner was the foundation for her family. She enjoyed reading, travel, and design, but most of all she enjoyed being with her family and friends. Betty was a loving, kind, and generous person. She was a model of integrity and goodness, and she always provided a beacon of hope. She put others' concerns before her own and was always present to help those in need. Her approach to life was enthusiastic and abundant. She cherished her family and was cherished by them.
Whether called Betty Jo, Mother, Mimi, Nana, Memaw, or Aunt Bet, it is clear that she was always the model "Southern Lady" with her unique strength, spirit, style, creativity, and charm. This distinguished matriarch represented America's Greatest Generation well, helping mold generations to come in the process. She will be profoundly missed and will forever reside in our hearts, souls, and memories.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include her sister, Babye Baggett; son, Billy Summerour; son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Allyson Summerour; daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Beno Rodi; daughter and son-in-law, Rebekah and Michael Nash; grandchildren, Bailey and Charlie Summerour, Meg (Steve) Loggins, Blair (Tony) Rutledge, Alan (Kingsley) Summerour, Amanda (Sean) Buckingham, Jonathon Moore, and Stephen Nash; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; beloved nieces and nephews; and countless others touched throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nazareth United Methodist Church. 622 Dee Kennedy Rd., Winder Ga. 30680.
The Family will receive friends Sunday, October 28, from 1until 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will follow the visitation Sunday, October 28, at 2:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Betty Jo Summerour (10-23-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry