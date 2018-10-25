County commissioner Wehunt resigning; special election likely in March

Barrow County District 3 commissioner Roger Wehunt is resigning from the board, effective immediately, due to health-related reasons.
Wehunt, who has served parts of five terms and was most recently elected to a four-year term in November 2016, has missed the last few commission meetings since undergoing surgery on a brain tumor last month. He and his family submitted a resignation note to the county Wednesday morning, according to Sam VanVolkenburgh of the county attorney’s office.
VanVolkenburgh said for the resignation to become effective, a letter will have to be submitted to the Governor’s Office. Once the resignation is accepted by the governor, the county will call within the next 15 days for a special election. VanVolkenburgh said the county expects that election will likely take place March 19.
Commissioner Ben Hendrix, a personal friend of Wehunt’s, who delivered the resignation note at the family’s request, said Thursday he was saddened by Wehunt’s resignation.
“He’s been a great friend and associate of mine for many years,” Hendrix said. “His service will certainly be missed. I wish him Godspeed and a full recovery.”
