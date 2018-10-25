Football: Knights face long road trip and tough Bulloch Academy team this week

Bethlehem Christian Academy’s football team has seen its share of tough opponents in 2018.
That trend will continue this Friday when the Knights (2-6 overall) make the long trek to Statesboro to face Bulloch Academy. The Gators enter the game with an impressive 7-1 mark with its lone defeat coming at the hands of John Milledge Academy 29-14.
“They are a good team,” BCA coach Lance Fendley said. “Coach (Pat) Collins is in his first year after being at Southeast Bulloch. They have good players and run a good scheme.”
The Gators run a split back veer offense and have been extremely efficient.
“It’s a simple plan but they do what they do and are really good at it,” Fendley said. “They are well coached on both sides of the football. They like to chew up the clock and are going to run the football about 80 percent of the time.”
Defensively the Knights will have to find ways to counter Bulloch’s quarterback and strong offensive line.
The Gators use a 4-4 scheme defensively while also employing a two-high safety look at times. Fendley said this week’s opponent also has a solid defensive line and secondary.
“They create problems for you,” the BCA coach said. “They stay simple and make you play well offensively.”
Fendley also noted Bulloch is sound on special teams with a good kickoff coverage squad.
“All and all they are pretty solid,” the coach said.
While the Knights have all but been eliminated from playoff contention, there is still plenty to compete for.
The schedule makers were not kind to BCA this season, but all involved know that’s the hand that was dealt.
“It has been a couple of years since we have been in this situation, but you have to play for pride at this point,” Fendley said. “The big thing for us now is what level of pride do we have. We have to keep clawing and keep fighting and keep scratching.”
Injuries have taken a toll on BCA this season with several key players missing games at various points. Quarterback Jacob Adams, a senior, continues to improve with each outing but at times he has been without his top offensive weapons.
“This game will be a mental and physical test for us,” Fendley said. “We are leaving early for the long road trip. We have to have the mindset of attacking our opponent and the opportunity we have this week and in our final game the following week.”
Knowing his team has not been completely healthy in several weeks Fendley said the coaches must put their players in the best possible situations to be successful.
“We just have to keep working and keep or nose to the grindstone,” the coach said.
Fendley’s team is coming off a 49-0 setback to John Milledge last Friday. One of the many quality opponents BCA has faced in 2018, the Trojans are one of the favorites to win state.
Football: Knights face long road trip and tough Bulloch Academy team this week
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry