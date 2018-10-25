VOLLEYBALL: Jackson County swept by Lovett in Elite Eight.

Lovett isn’t the average no. 4 seed, but Jackson County isn’t the average no. 3 seed. So, despite Lovett’s status as one of the best teams in the state annually, the Lions had to earn a victory at Jackson County.
But the Panther’s best effort, backed by a loud and enthusiastic student section, wasn’t enough to keep from being swept by the Lions.
“They come from the all-private school area where the top four teams are the top four teams in the state,” said Jackson County head coach Jeff White.
The Panthers (24-15) played well enough to win the first set. They trailed for most of the contest, but Lovett never led by more than three points. When it got to that point in the middle of the set, White called a timeout and his team responded with a run that eventually saw the Panthers take a 20-19 lead. The Lions called a timeout to cool the Panthers down, but Jackson County kept rolling and Lovett was forced to burn another timeout, down 22-20. The Lions outscored the Panthers out of that break 6-2 to win the first set 26-24. White vented his frustrations about two calls late in the game that he thought went against his team.
“We deserved to win the first set,” White said. “Up 24-22, and on set point, the ref called a double, which is ridiculous. Then it was 24-all and they didn’t see a touch. It was tough. I believe we deserved to win the first set. Lovett is a really good team. But I truly believe that first set was ours.”
Lovett carried that momentum into the second set where it outscored Jackson County almost two-to-one in the early stages. The Lions had the Panthers down 15-9 before they were forced to regroup. Jackson County kept Lovett from pulling away further, but they were unable to chip away at the lead. Instead, Lovett took the second set 25-17.
“They’re fighters,” he said. “They know they’re outsized. They’re doing everything they can. We’re just a bunch of girls who play volleyball from August to October. To stretch them, is pretty amazing. I’m so proud of our girls. They just don’t have the same jumping ability or skill level. But they just fight.”
Jackson County came out on fire at the beginning of the third set to take a 5-0 lead. Lovett burned a timeout, and it came out of the discussion in a fury. The Lions routed Jackson County to win the final set 25-14.
Despite the loss, White said he’s proud of what his team accomplished because he didn’t expect it to reach the Elite Eight based on all of the talent it lost from the 2017 team.
“If you would have told me at the beginning of the season that we would go to Elite Eight, I wouldn’t have believed you,” he said. “Replacing all the starters that we did, including a Division-I setter, having a bunch of JV players and a transfer, having two freshmen starting in the middle, I’m excited. We have a good future ahead of us. I’m disappointed that we didn’t get to the Final Four, but that’s a really good team.”
VOLLEYBALL: Jackson County swept by Lovett in Elite Eight.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry