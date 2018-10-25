FOOTBALL: Eagles blanked by Morgan Co. in Thursday night contest

MADISON — East Jackson’s routine changed this week but not its football fortunes.
Playing a rare Thursday night game, the Eagles fell 45-0 at Morgan County to drop their seventh-straight game. The game was moved up a day due to a shortage of officials for Friday’s games.
“It didn’t have a great deal of impact on the outcome of the football game,” East Jackson coach Scott Wilkins said of the altered week. “It is Thursday night, and it is a bit of disruption and we do have to get up and go to class tomorrow … but it was an interesting experience and you may see more of it on down the road with schools if you have trouble getting officials.”
The change didn’t seem to affect Morgan County, which scored 38 of its 45 points by halftime.
Four different Bulldogs found the end zone in the first half as Morgan County tallied five touchdowns and a field goal to build a 38-0 lead and force a running clock in the second half.
Morgan County quarterback Trent Folds finished 7-of-9 for 140 yards and three touchdowns in less than two quarters of play.
Kobridgette Lumpkin got things started with a with a three-yard touchdown to cap a nine-play, 68-yard opening drive for the Bulldogs. Folds followed with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Denver Laughlin, and Justin Hubbard added a seven-yard scoring run to give Morgan County a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
Folds then connected with Jordan Huff on a pair of scoring strikes twice in the second quarter. The first was a 24-yard touchdown pass over the middle early in the period. The second was a 59-yarder on third-and-22 at the 8:03 mark when Folds rolled to his right and found Huff, who had gotten open past the Eagle secondary.
Wilkins said Morgan County did a good job of exploiting the weak spots in the Eagle secondary.
“That’s what good football teams do,” Wilkins said. “They detect your weaknesses, and they attack it.’
East Jackson forced Morgan County to settle for a field goal on its sixth possession of the night with Finn Williams converting a 27-yarder with 3:29 left in the first half to increase the lead to 38-0.
Rain took over in the second half, leaving the stands nearly empty to see the running-clock shortened second half.
Morgan County’s Rogers Clark provided the lone points, scoring on a 40-yard touchdown run with 5:19 left in the game.
East Jackson’s best chance at points came in the third quarter when the Eagles drove to the Bulldog three-yard line but came up empty after failing on a fourth-down conversion. Freshman Kemanni Horne put the Eagles side the 10-yard line, ripping off a 30-yard run — the longest play of the night from scrimmage for East Jackson.
“If he works, I think he has a chance to have a bright future,” Wilkins said when asked about the young running back.
East Jackson closes the season next Friday at rival Jackson County (2-6, 0-4).
