Jefferson’s runners made a splash in their first region meet back as members of 8-AAA.
Following a two-year stint in 8-AAAA, Jefferson swept both the boys’ and girls’ Region 8-AAA championships, and Caitlin Schroeder won the girls’ individual title on a cool fall morning Thursday Lamar Murphy Park.
The girls won by 53 points over second-place East Jackson, and the boys won by five points over Hart County in a competitive race.
Jefferson coach Brady Sigler said neither the boys’ or girls’ team was considered the region favorite entering the season.
“I don’t think anybody picked either one of them to win,” Sigler said. “I thought we had a chance starting the season, and that was one of our goals. I thought the boys’ competition ran really well today with Hart County and East Jackson and Jackson County. I thought all those boys really ran well today, I think better than they’ve been running.”
The battle for the girls’ individual title came down to two Jefferson runners as Schroeder finished just ahead of teammate Katherine Law, running a 20:14 to beat Law (20:22) by eight seconds and win her first region title.
“I’m pretty happy for her because she’s pretty good, she’s earned it,” Sigler said.
Schroeder entered the race with the top time in the region, which ramped up the pressure on the sophomore.
“My coach told me I was favored to win, and I felt really, really pressured, but I just went out there and ran my race,” she said.
Schroeder and Law passed Hart County’s Bryce Phillips during the second mile, leaving the two Dragon runners to decide the region individual title. Schroeder said competing against Law helped push her along in the win.
“It felt really good to have someone next to me, just to know my teammate was there, that we would get through this race together,” she said.
On the boys' side, Riley Thornton led Jefferson with a second-place finish and time of 16:23.
“This course is slow and he PR’d (on the Lamar Murphy course) by I don’t know how much, and wasn’t far behind (East Jackson’s) Shane (Shelafoe), who’s one of the state’s dominant runners. I thought he battled and competed hard.”
The state meet in Carrollton is ahead next Saturday as both Jefferson teams hope to reach the podium (finishing in the top four), though both squads are battling injuries.
“I would like that,” Sigler said. “It’s going to be hard if we don’t get healthy.
For more on this story, see the Oct. 31 edition of The Jackson Herald.
CROSS COUNTRY: Jefferson sweeps boys’ and girls’ region cross-country titles, Schroeder wins girls’ race
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry