Bridges: Lessons about life learned from the game of football

Longtime Air Force Academy football coach Fisher DeBerry said something more than two decades ago that remains with me today.
During the lead-up to a game against Notre Dame, the coach talked of how the sport of football was a great leadership training tool. Of course, DeBerry was in a unique situation of coaching young men who were preparing to be leaders of a different kind.
Yet the coach said the lessons learned from football, whether in a game, practice or from simply being part of a team, were extremely valuable and would remain so for a player’s entire life.
As it turned out, Air Force defeated Notre Dame that fall Saturday 22 years ago and while some might have been surprised, they really should not have been.
A similar lesson was stressed last Friday night after the high school football game I covered. Bethlehem Christian Academy coach Lance Fendley gathered his team at midfield after a one-sided loss to powerful John Milledge Academy.
The loss was the sixth in a row for the Knights and Fendley used his postgame talk to remind his players about things more important than winning or losing a football game.
After telling his players that their coaches needed to also do a better job of preparing them, Fendley stressed the importance of not giving up on the season and not quitting on each other.
“The easiest thing to do is to quit,” the coach said. “That is the coward’s way. If you start doing that then it will become a hard habit to break. If you quit now because you feel there’s no point or that the season is over, then one day you will quit your job because things aren’t going well. You will quit on your marriage. You will quit on your kids. Don’t give into taking the coward’s way out.”
Fendley’s message was direct but one his players and probably all of us needed to hear. It’s easy to be a part of something when everything is going well. It’s easy to be part of a high school athletic team when you win every game. That’s especially true in football when the physical and mental toll of a season begins to weigh on a player. After beginning the season with two wins, the BCA football team has not been able to record a victory. It’s during these times, as Fendley noted, that you have to look inside yourself and play harder, practice harder and do whatever it takes to reverse the course you are on.
“I will go back to work Saturday morning,” Fendley told his players. “You have to be ready to go back to work when we practice again Monday. The easiest thing to do is to show up and not be willing to pay the price to get better.”
Fendley is among a group of coaches who cares deeply about his players. Prior to the game BCA headmaster Rhonda Whiting and I spoke briefly and she mentioned how the season had not gone as well as fans had hoped. But she understands that is all part of learning, all part of the high school experience that will make these student-athletes productive citizens for their adult lives.
By being a coach and teacher at a school with the setup of BCA, Fendley is able to guide his players in numerous ways. He teaches them the lessons now that will stay with them for life. He is able to guide them spiritually as well, something which has all but been taken out of some schools.
Who among us hasn’t wanted to not go to work because it has been a stressful week or because we think more about the negatives associated with the situation we may be in? However, as adults we know we can’t quit or at least we shouldn’t. It goes back to what Fendley was telling his players last Friday night.
Quitting can become a hard habit to break. It’s one of the valuable life lessons learned from being on the gridiron.
It would have been easy for Fendley to talk about the Xs and Os from Friday night’s loss. He could have talked about blocking or tackling or turnovers. However, showing what a great mentor he is, the coach focused on the bigger picture and how his players could not lose track of that.
