WINDER - Steven Paul Mason, 32, passed away Friday, October 19, 2018.
He was a member of 12 Stone Church.
Survivors include his father, Dennis Mason and step mother, Cathy Mason; mother, Debra Mason; sister, Stacy Mason Barclay, Mo.; step brother, Mike Meehan, Winder; step sister, Michelle Meehan, Woodstock; niece, Lily Mason; aunt, Caroline Payne; and grandmother, Margare Mason.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, October 26, at Lawson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 26, at Lawson Funeral Home. Pastor John Meyne will be officiating.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
Steven Mason (10-19-18)
