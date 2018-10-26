Deborah Anderson Blanton (10-24-18)

SPARTANBURG. S.C. - Deborah Mae Anderson Blanton, 65, died Wednesday, October 24, 2018.
Born December 29, 1952, in Winder, she was the daughter of the late Otis Charles "O. C." Anderson and Jodie Mae McDaniel Anderson.
A 2010 graduate of Converse College, Mrs. Blanton received her BA Degree and was employed with Spartanburg Christian Academy and formerly employed with Boiling Springs Elementary School. She was active with her home church and was a local missionary.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Michael Loran Blanton; children, Jarad Blanton (Maggie), Athens, Justin Blanton (Amy), South Carolina, and Jody Blanton (Jordan), Southeast Asia; and three grandchildren, Cadence Grace Blanton, Shiloh Judah Blanton, and Eleanor Mae Blanton.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, October 28, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist North Spartanburg, 8740 Asheville Hwy., Spartanburg, SC, by her sons. Visitation will be until 4 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to IMB-International Mission Board, PO Box 6767, Richmond, VA 23230-0767 or online at www.imb.org.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
J.F. Floyd Mortuary, North Church Street Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
