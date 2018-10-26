BRASELTON - Sandra "Nana" J. Bird, 77, formerly of Griffin, passed away Monday, October 15, 2018.
She is survived by her daughters, Dianne Fenner and husband Jeff, Braselton, Denise Johnson, Monroe, and Tina Baker, Braselton; 8 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, William Doug Weathers.
A homecoming service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 3, at Church of God of Prophecy of Braselton, 137 Ednaville Rd., Braselton, GA 30517. Pastor Danny Peek will be officiating.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
'Nana' Bird (10-15-18)
