Bethlehem Christian Academy's long ride to Statesboro turned out to be an even longer ride back following a 69-7 loss to Bulloch Academy Friday night.
"It was a bad night," BCA coach Lance Fendley in summing up the contest against the host Gators.
Senior quarterback Jacob Adams connected with senior Lantry Greene for the lone score for BCA.
The Knights (2-7 overall) will close out the 2018 season next Friday at home against Trinity Christian School-Dublin.
Bulloch Academy improved to 8-1 overall with Friday's victory.
FOOTBALL: Knights overwhelmed 69-7 by Bulloch
