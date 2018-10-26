FOOTBALL: Jefferson closes regular season with rivalry win over Panthers

The conditions weren’t pretty, but Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart will take the victory — and an off-week.
Playing for a ninth-straight week, the visiting Dragons beat rival Jackson County 38-3 Friday on a soggy night to complete an 8-2 regular season.
Jefferson, which fell to Monroe Area last week in a game that decided the region title, has an open date next week to prepare for the state playoffs.
“It’s a rivalry game on a rainy, dreary night,” Cathcart said. “After a tough week last week, I was proud that we came out and did what we needed to do and kind of exerted control of the game. Now we get a week, like we say, to kind of rest up, heal up, go back to some basics.”
The Dragons rushed for 309 yards, led by Zac Corbin who ran for 88 yards and a touchdown on only three carries. He also caught three passes for 65 yards. Jefferson’s defense forced four turnovers, while the Panther defense picked up two takeaways.
After each team turned the ball over once within the first three minutes of play, Jefferson scored on four-straight possessions in the first half to build a 28-0 lead at halftime.
Donsha Gaither scored on a 21-yard run late in the first quarter, followed by three second-quarter Dragon touchdowns. Zac Corbin took an option pitch 18 yards for a score, Garmon Randolph caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from Carter Stephenson and Corbin struck again with a 61-yard touchdown run to break the game open.
“I think we distributed the ball pretty well,” Cathcart said. “We took some shots with Garmon, and he had a big touchdown catch. We got (wing backs) Donsha (Gaither) and Zac Corbin involved more, and it was on a night that I really didn’t think we would. I thought we would be kind of fullback dominant.”
The Dragons nearly scored a fifth first-half touchdown but ran out of time after a 38-yard pass from Stephenson to Corbin put Jefferson inside the Jackson County one-yard line.
Jackson County’s must successful drive came in the third quarter, yielding the Panthers’ only points of the game. Ayden Griswold nailed a 34-yard field goal at the 10:01 mark, set up by a 58-yard run from Bo Reeves.
Jefferson answered with a 29-yard field goal from Hayden Kilgore midway through the third quarter to push the lead back out to 31-3.
The Dragons had two additional drives inside Jackson County’s 30-yard line but the Panther defense turned Jefferson away on both occasions with fourth-down stops.
Stephenson, who improved to 4-1 as a starter in filling in for injured quarterback Colby Clark, provided the lone points of the fourth quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run with 7:21 left in the game. Stephenson ran for 82 yards on 11 carries and was 6-of-14 through the air for 127 yards.
The win marked the eighth-straight season Jefferson has won at least eight regular-season games. The Dragons have done so in a season in which it has sustained multiple injuries to key players.
“The program has reached such heights that you almost think it’s your birthright that you’re going to win eight to 10 (games), you’re going to make a (playoff) run,” Carthcart said. “This year, I think we had to deal with our fair share (of adversity). I’m just very proud of them for putting themselves in this position going into an open week. I’m really excited to see how we’re going to respond, how we’re going to rest up, heal up.”
Jefferson will take next week off to prep for the first-round of the playoffs, while Jackson County (2-7, 0-5), which is out of playoff contention, looks to end a six-game skid when it hosts rival East Jackson next week.
