Football: Walker's big night not enough as Monticello downs Leopards, 36-33

Going into Friday night's matchup at Monticello, the Banks County Leopard football team controlled its playoff destiny.
After a 36-33 loss, though, the Leopards' playoff future is in doubt. The Leopards (4-5, 3-3 Region 8-AA) are now not in playoff position after dropping Friday night's game to Monticello. The Leopards will need to beat Elbert County next Friday and will need a Monticello loss.
Terrance Walker paced the Leopards' offense in the loss. Walker rushed for 226 yards on 25 carries and three total touchdowns. The second-leading rusher was Sean Hall who amassed only 26 yards and one touchdown. Sawyer Pace also had a rushing touchdown.
Through the air, however, the Leopards struggled to find traction. Pace completed only two passes and tossed two second-half interceptions including one on fourth-and-22 on the Leopards' final drive of the game. Hall and Cody Dodge were the recipients of Pace's completions.
The Leopards' defense struggled to contain the Monticello offense in the first half. The defense didn't force a punt until the third quarter. The lone bright spot in the first half came via a Pace interception.
For the game, Monticello amassed 349 total yards (198 passing, 151 rushing). Chance Hope led Monticello on the ground with 128 rushing yards and two scores.
Jaymerious Fleetwood hit four different receivers on the night. His favorite target was Gavriel McClain. McClain hauled in three catches for 107 yards including a 51-yard fourth-quarter touchdown.
The Leopards couldn't have asked for a better start to the game. After recovering a muffed opening kickoff, the Leopards needed only two Walker runs to find paydirt and a 6-0 lead.
Monticello responded with a dose of Hope as he reeled off runs of 20 and 41 yards, respectively. The 41-yarder found the end zone to tie the game at 6-6.
The Leopards' response was a six-play, 62-yard drive. Walker touched the ball three times on the drive including the 34-yard touchdown run to push the Leopards back ahead, 13-6.
Monticello didn't let the Leopards' lead last long. With 3:48 left in the opening quarter, Mac Barton bulldozed his way to the end zone from 13 yards away. After a Fleetwood 3-yard run on the 2-point conversion, Monticello led 14-13.
After the Pace interception on Monticello's next possession, the Leopards nabbed its final lead of the game. A Walker 72-yard run to the Monticello 1-yard line set-up Pace for a 1-yard touchdown run. The Leopards' 2-point attempt failed and the lead was 19-14.
Monticello needed only two plays to regain the lead. Hope broke loose for a 57-yard touchdown run. Barton converted the 2-point attempt and Monticello led 22-19.
After the Leopards saw a fourth-down attempt fail, Monticello capitalized by putting together a nine-play drive that ended with a Fleetwood 19-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Jackson on fourth down. Fleetwood converted his 2-point run and Monticello led 30-19. The score remained the same at halftime.
The Leopards started the second half with a bang. Walker returned the kickoff 66 yards for a touchdown.
Both teams traded punts and the Leopards gave Monticello an extra possession when Pace saw a pass get picked off by Fleetwood.
The interception sparked the Monticello offense, which saw two first-down pass completions negated by penalties to start the extra possession. Ten seconds into the fourth quarter, though, Monticello cashed-in on the turnover as Fleetwood found McClain on a 51-yard touchdown strike. The Leopards trailed 36-25.
The Leopards needed a response and got it off the legs of Hall's 7-yard touchdown run with 6:09 left in the game. When Pace hit Cody Lewallen on the 2-point attempt, the Leopards trailed by only three, 36-33.
The Leopards' defense stepped up and forced a Monticello three-and-out to give the offense a chance to tie or take the lead. After picking up a first down on fourth-and-3, the Leopards next two plays resulted in penalties. Two plays later, a fumble cost the offense eight yards to set-up third-and-22 at the Monticello 39-yard line. After an incompletion, the offense had one final play to keep the game alive, but the pass was intercepted by Jackson to put the game away.
