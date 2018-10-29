COMER - Vicki Lynn Osteen, 57, passed away peacefully at her residence in Comer on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
Born on March 15, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Eugene Osteen, Sr., and Venita Landers.
Survivors in addition to her mother include two sons, Gabriel and Jeremiah Means; brother, Thomas Eugene Osteen, Jr.; and sister, Shanda Clements.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at the family cemetery in Douglas, Ga. The family wishes to thank their friends for all their food and prayers.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Vicki Osteen (10-27-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry