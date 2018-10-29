CARLTON - Hilton Bennett Purvis Sr., 70, died Thursday, October 25, 2018.
Hilton was born in Worth County, the son of the late Zollie and Flora Marchant Purvis. He was proceeded in death by his brother, Donald Purvis; and sister, Patricia Wheless.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Dorothy Purvis; children, Hilton "Bo" Purvis Jr. (Mary), and Jimmy Purvis (Stephanie); siblings, Ronald Purvis, Carlton Purvis, and Latrelle Cyree; grandchildren, Taylor Thomas (Matt), Madison Walker (Braxton), Hannah Manculich (Tyler), and Owen Purvis; and great-grandson, Gatlin Thomas.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 30, at Lord and Stephens, East Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
Hilton Purvis Sr. (10-25-18)
