Calvin Cosson (10-25-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, October 29. 2018
COMER - Calvin Cosson, 63, passed away Thursday October 25, 2018, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.

Mr. Cosson was born September 10, 1955, in Defuniak Springs, Fla., the son of the late Douglass and Evelyn Rhodes Cosson. He was the owner and operator of CMJ Transport. He was a very active member of Riverside Baptist Church where he enjoyed working with the Riverkids Youth Kitchen Team. Mr. Cosson was also a member of the Madison County Band Pit Crew.

Survivors include his wife, Meashell Cosson, Comer; son, James Davin Barnes; daughter, JoHannah Lilli Barnes, both of Comer; stepsons and wives, Mark and Darcy Hicks, Cumming, and Matthew and Becca Hicks, Cornelia; brothers, Darrie Cosson, Tracy (Stephanie) Cosson, all of Florida; sisters, Linda Martin, Lillie Miller, Mary Champion, all of Florida, Mavelene (Gralyn) Adkinson, Florida, Glenda (Travis) Rushing, Florida, Christine Pierce, Florida, and Lisa Hunter, Alabama; two grandchildren, Barrett Hicks and Allison Hicks; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 3, at the Riverside Baptist Church in Colbert with the Rev. Joe Wood officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Riverside Baptist Church, 65 Sorrow Patterson Road, Colbert, Georgia 30628.

On line condolences may be made to the family at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com

Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.