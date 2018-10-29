Judy Smith (10-27-18)

JEFFERSON - Judy Beatty Smith, 68, entered into rest Saturday, October 27, 2018.
Mrs. Smith was born in Jefferson, the daughter of John Beatty of Gainesville and the late Ann Reynolds Beatty. Mrs. Smith was a member of the Jackson County Baptist Church, was a graduate of the University of Georgia where she obtained her Masters Degree and also a graduate of the University of Alabama where she obtained her Education Specialist Degree. Mrs. Smith enjoyed a successful career spanning 22 years with the Jackson County School System.
Survivors in addition to her father include her husband, Freddie Smith, Jefferson; daughter, Becky Cook and her husband Chuck, Jefferson; step-daughter, Wendy Smith, Jefferson; three grandchildren, Kallon, Mallory, and Mattox Cook; sister, Pat Conner and her husband Gene, Jonesboro; brother, John Beatty Jr. and his wife Edith, Belmont; sister, Bobbi Nabors and her husband Mike, Jefferson; sister, Connie Carithers and her husband Mike, Winder; and several special nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 30, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Dr. Jack Lawson officiating. The burial will follow in Evans Memory Gardens with Lance Pass, Alan Steele, Josh Nabors, Danny Rabon, Kyle Beatty and Kip Beatty honored as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 29, at the funeral home.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to University Cancer and Blood Center, 3320 Old Jefferson Road #700, Athens, Georgia 30607.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
