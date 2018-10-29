Heather Anne Montgomery (10-17-18)

LAWRENCEVILLE - Heather Anne Montgomery, 39, died peacefully at her residence in Lawrenceville on Wednesday, October 17, 2018.
Heather was born on August 16, 1979, in Thomasville, the daughter of Jane and Wood Montgomery, Sr. of Braselton. She grew up in Cairo surrounded by her family and a host of friends whom she charmed from a young age with her curly hair and constant laugh. "Heather Feather," as she was affectionately called by almost everyone who knew her, never met a stranger and could make practically anyone smile. When she was 14, her family relocated to Braselton. Heather was always creative, and during her teenage years she really began to develop her artistic ability. She loved to draw and could often be found sketching pictures of whatever was around her. She graduated from North Gwinnett High School in 1998, where she was a cheerleader. She attended Valdosta State University and The Atlanta Art Institute after high school.
Heather was christened and confirmed at First United Methodist Church in Cairo and attended Blackshear Baptist Church in Oakwood as a teenager and an adult. She had the opportunity to travel to Israel with her family and some friends from the church and was baptized in the Jordan River. This was a significant experience for Heather, and her Christian faith was consistently central to her life.
She always had a way with children, probably due to her fun, adventurous personality, but there were none she adored more than her two nephews, Montgomery and Joseph, and her niece, Isabelle Jane. Heather loved her friends, art, sushi and visiting Hawaii with her family. But some of her best memories were spending long days on the shore of St. George Island with the friends and family who have always loved to gather there at the beach house. She will be remembered by everyone who knew her as a loving, gentle soul who was generous and sweet.
Survivors in addition to her parents include a brother, Wood Montgomery, Jr. (Mimi), Kauai, Hawaii; sister, Christa Fann (Elliott), Valdosta; nephews and niece, Montgomery Fann, Isabelle Jane Fann and Joseph Fann, all of Valdosta; her aunts and uncles, Gail Bryan, Thomasville, Kay and John Ulmer, Conyers, Gail and Joel Ulmer, Whigham, Gail Maxwell, Waycross, and Ellen Montgomery, Flowery Branch; and many cousins who loved her dearly throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Christine and Joe Ulmer and Belle and Alvan Montgomery; her aunt, JoAnn Bridges; and uncle, Steve Montgomery.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 22, at First United Methodist Church in Cairo. The Revs. Chris Brooks and Christy Bandy will officiate. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Hester, Clay Ulmer, Ralph Jones, Jr., Tad David, Parrish David, Drew David, Donnie Hand, Trent Ellis and Stan Ellis.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Heather's name to the First United Methodist Church, 318 South Broad Street, Cairo, GA 39828; or to Atlanta Ronald McDonald House, 795 Gatewood Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 to help families of children in need.
Guests may sign the online register at www.clarkfuneral.com.
Clark Funeral Home, Cairo, is in charge of arrangements.
