Madison Co. BOC to meet Monday

The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 29, in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: Linda Hazinski, Pilot Club member.
•Chairman’s report.
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item.
•Consider moving 9-1-1 Office under the Sheriff’s Office. (Chairman John Scarborough)
•Discuss 2019 LMIG projects. (Chairman Scarborough)
•Roads update.
•Urgent matters.
•Statements and remarks from citizens.
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed).
