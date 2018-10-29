Woman sentenced on meth charge

A Commerce woman was sentenced recently in Madison County Superior Court to three years probation on a methamphetamine charge.
Kathy Lynn Rylee was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Charges of possession of drug-related objects and failure to maintain lane were dismissed.
Other actions filed recently in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Madison County include:
•Wiley Earl Frederick, of Nicholson, had his charge of battery moved to the dead docket by Judge Lauren A. Watson because Frederick faces a serious felony charge in Jackson County and the state asked the court to place this case on the inactive docket pending the outcome of that charge.
•Shawna L. Cornish, of Winterville, had his charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, drugs not in original container and possession of drug-related objects dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because the case has been re-accused to include a co-defendant that was mistakenly left off the original accusation.
•William Franklin Kenney, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of suspended license.
•Bradley Alan Blalock, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 24 hours of confinement on a charge of obstruction of an officer, with credit for time served.
•Alyssa Meleah Spradlin-McDaniel, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay $400 in fines on charges of reckless driving (reduced from DUI), driving without a license and open container. A charge of headlight requirement was dismissed.
•Jorge Ocampo-Sanchez, of De Soto, Kan., was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 11 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of theft of lost or mislaid property (reduced from financial transaction card theft). A charge of financial transaction card fraud was dismissed.
•Lorenzo Antonio Trigueros, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Lauren A. Watson to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $350 fine on a charge of DUI/drugs less safe. Charges of possession of marijuana less than an ounce and failure to maintain lane were dismissed.
•Parker Lee Hughes, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of simple battery. Charges of battery, simple battery-family violence, simple battery and three counts of cruelty to children in the third degree were dismissed.
•William Shane Farmer, of Lavonia, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years of confinement as a “youthful offender” on a charge of theft by taking.
•Clinton James Culberson, of Danielsville had his charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps as part of a negotiated resolution with other charges.
•Justin Ryan Crowe, of Royston, has his charges of reckless conduct and battery-family violence moved to the dead docket by Judge Chris Phelps and the court ruled they will be dismissed if there are no new arrests in the following six months.
•Shannon Crystal Ridgeway, of Comer, had his charges of three counts of cruelty to children in the second degree moved to the dead docket by Judge Chris Phelps as long as the defendant remains under the conditions of the bond order signed on April 26, 2017. Should there be be no violations of the conditions of the order, then the case will be dismissed Sept. 20, 2020.
•Erik Orlando Bravo, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of disorderly conduct, reduced from battery family violence.
•Amanda Faye Segars, of Colbert, sentenced by Judge Lauren A. Watson to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of failure to maintain lane, reduced from DUI/alcohol. Charges of possession of methamphetamine and visibility violations were dismissed.
•Joshua Ryan Butcher, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years, with the first 30 days in confinement, and pay $750 in fines on charges of fleeing/attempting to elude (reduced from felony to misdemeanor), suspended license, reckless driving and speeding. Charges of obstruction and operating a vehicle without valid tag were dismissed.
•Brian Scott Wilson, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of confinement on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of an officer and failure to maintain lane. A charge of possession of methamphetamine was dismissed.
•James Douglas McDaniel, of Buckhead, was sentenced by Judge Lauren A. Watson to serve three years of probation and pay $250 on a charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
•Anthony Blake Seagraves, of Hull, had his charges of criminal trespass and hindering an emergency phone call dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because the victim no longer wished to prosecute.
•Jerry Wade Waters, of Jefferson, had his charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute dismissed by Judge Lauren A. Watson because the case involved equal access to contraband and the co-defendant accepted responsibility.
•Penny Denise Waters, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Lauren A. Watson to serve eight years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, reduced from possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Darrell E. Moore, of Hull, had his charge of battery-family violence dismissed Judge Chris Phelps because the victim no longer wished to prosecute.
•Savion Reonte Taylor, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Lauren A. Watson to serve two years of probation and pay a $200 fine on charges of obstruction of an officer and possession of drug-related objects. A charge of reckless conduct was dismissed.
•Savannah Kimberly Williams, of Hartwell, was sentenced by Judge Lauren A. Watson to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $200 fine on a charge of tampering with evidence. A charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance was dismissed.
•Carlos Demetrius Moffitt, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of battery, reduced from aggravated battery.
•Brian Lonnie Dove, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of simple battery family violence.
•Stephen Daniel Smith, of Hull, had his charge of tampering with evidence dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because while there was probable cause for the arrest, there is insufficient evidence to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt.
•Malcom Holleman DeVaughan, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve two years of probation (2 days in confinement) and pay $1,700 in fines on charges of reckless conduct, reduced from DUI, failure to maintain lane and open container.
•Jeremy D. Waldroup, of Commerce had his charges of battery-family violence and cruelty to children in the third degree moved to dead docket by Judge Chris Phelps and the case will be dismissed on March 20, 2019 if the defendant is not arrested for any offense prior to that date, if an arrest occurs, the court ruled the case shall return to active docket and proceed to trial.
•Shanqurius C. Dubose, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Eric Richardson Glenn, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of possession of drug-related objects. A charge of driving without a license was dismissed.
•Charles Adrian Armor, of Colbert, had his charge of possession of methamphetamine dismissed by Judge Lauren A. Watson because this case involves equal access to contraband and the co-defendant has accepted responsibility.
•Lois Renee Washam, of Bowman, was sentenced by Judge Lauren A. Watson to serve four years of probation on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.
•Amanda Dawn Smith, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 14 days of confinement on a charge of criminal trespass.
•Keith Allen McCannon, of Winterville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve eight years, with the first nine months to be served in confinement and the rest on probation and to pay $750 in fines on charges of obstruction of an officer, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, failure to stop at a stop sign, tag light violation, improper tires and failure to maintain lane.
•Rafael Colon Gonzalez, of Athens, had his charges of violation of a protective order and criminal trespass dismissed by Judge Lauren A. Watson because the case has been re-accused for the purposes of a negotiated plea.
•Clinton James Culberson, of Martin, was sentenced by Judge Lauren A. Watson to serve 12 months of confinement on a charge of obstruction of an officer. A charge of sale of methamphetamine was dismissed.
•Terry Dean Lollie, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Lauren A. Watson to serve ten years of probation and pay $500 in fines on charges of battery family violence in the second degree and terroristic threats. Charges of aggravated assault and cruelty to children were dismissed.
•Alice Faye Horne, of Danielsville, had her charges of request for ambulance services when not needed dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because the defendant is deceased.
•Barbara Joyce Flanigan, of Hull, had her charge of battery family violence dismissed by Judge Lauren A. Watson because the victim no longer wishes to prosecute.
•Neah Lashae Wells, of Danielsville, had her charge of battery family violence dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because the victim no longer wishes to prosecute.
•William Todd Dalton, of Toccoa, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve three years, suspended upon completion of Miracles Happen rehabilitation program, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and obstruction of an officer.
•Christopher Bailey Adams, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Lauren A. Watson to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of obstruction.
