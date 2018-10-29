BOC to consider 9-1-1 oversight

Madison County commissioners will once again consider putting the county 9-1-1 department back under the oversight of the sheriff’s office.
The issue is on the board of commissioners’ agenda for Monday at 6 p.m.
Former Danielsville Police Chief Brenan Baird has been announced as a potential replacement for long-time 9-1-1 director David Camp. Both Camp and Ricky Hix, who helped launch the center in the late 1990s, have announced that they will retire in early 2019.
The 9-1-1 office was once under the sheriff’s office, but it was moved under the supervision of county commissioners a decade ago as Camp and Hix faced a potential ouster as a new sheriff took office.
BOC chairman John Scarborough recommended that the commissioners consider putting the position under the oversight of county sheriff Michael Moore, who was elected in 2016. He said he has discussed the issue with Moore, Camp and Baird and feels it would be helpful for a couple of reasons. Scarborough said current 9-1-1 staff are considered clerical workers, not law enforcement employees. He noted that the 9-1-1 office isn’t currently a law enforcement entity and is not eligible for certain federal law enforcement grants through the Department of Homeland Security that could be received if the department is directed by the sheriff. The chairman also said having the sheriff involved in plans to upgrade old analog radios for better interagency communication will be helpful. Scarborough said there are no plans to make personnel changes with the transfer of control of the department, except the hiring of a new director and assistant director for 9-1-1.
