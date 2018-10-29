Charlie Ray Green (10-28-18)

DANIELSVILLE - Charlie Ray Green, 75, died Sunday, October 28, 2018.
Ray was born in Jackson County, the son of the late Henry and Irene Green.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Freeman Green; children, Robin Green and Lori Beth Green; siblings, Bobby Greene (Pam), Emma Ruth Elrod and Faye Barnett (Billy); and grandchildren, Tyler Berryman and Lauren Berryman.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 31, at 2 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
