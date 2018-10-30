Armanell Shelton (10-25-18)

Armanell James Shelton, 81, wife of 63 years to the late William Boyd "Bill" Shelton, died October 26, 2018.
Born in Madison County, she was the daughter of the late Earl Watson James and Lettie Mae Hilley James. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy Marie Hooper.
Survivors include her children, William Ricky (Cheryl) Shelton, Walton, Ky.; Vickie Burns Osborne, Athens; brothers, Bill James and Bob James; sister, Sarah James Kennedy; grandchildren, Hannah (Michael) Rickard, Derek (Crystal) Shelton and Shawn (Wendy) Burns; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 30, at Lord and Stephens, East Chapel with the Rev. Eric Shelton officiating. Burial was at Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
