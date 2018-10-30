Ann Smith Haagen, 76, died Monday, October 29, 2018.
Born on Booger Hill Road in Danielsville, she was the daughter of the late Henry O. Smith and Coyetta Thomas Smith. Ann retired from the University of Georgia and was a member of Ila Baptist Church.
Survivors include her three children, Rusty (Sandy) Haagen, Ila, Todd (Tammy) Haagen, Ila, and Judy (Doug) Nelms, Athens; sister, Henrietta Beck, Ila; brother, Thomas Smith, Alabama; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and a nephew.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 1, at 11 a.m. at Ila Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerome Howell officiating. Interment will follow at Ila Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 31, at the funeral home.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Ann Haagen (10-29-18)
