MAYSVILLE - Betty Jean Brooks, 88, died Tuesday, October 30, 2018. at Hill Haven Nursing Home.
Mrs. Brooks was born in Maysville, the daughter of the late Lewis and Louise Williams Short. She was a member of Maysville Baptist Church and was a homemaker. Mrs. Brooks was preceded in death by her husband, James Roy Brooks.
Survivors include a son, Tim Brooks, Maysville; brothers, James Short and Howard Short, both of Maysville; sister, Pat Nix, Maysville; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 1 at Maysville Baptist Church with Dr. Shane Roberson officiating. Interment will follow in Sunrise Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday night from 5 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Maysville Baptist Church Gym Fund.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Jean Brooks (10-30-18)
