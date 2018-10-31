Voters will go the polls on Tuesday to select their choice for governor and several other state offices.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Early voting will be held through Friday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All early voting will be held at the Banks County Election Office, located at 226 Candler Street, Homer.
Races on the ballot include the following:
•Governor: Brian Kemp, Republican; Stacey Abrams, Democrat; and Ted Metz, Libertarian.
•Lieutenant Governor: Geoff Duncan, Republican; and Sarah Riggs Amico, Democrat.
•Secretary of State: Brad Raffensperger, Republican; John Barrow, Democrat; and Smythe Duval, Libertarian.
•Attorney General: Chris Carr, Republican; and Charlie Bailey, Democrat.
•Commissioner of Agriculture: Gary Black, Republican; and Fred Swann, Democrat.
•Commissioner of Insurance: Jim Beck, Republican; Janice Laws, Democrat; and Donnie Foster, Libertarian.
•State School Superintendent: Richard Woods, Republican; and Otha E. Thornton Jr., Democrat.
•Commissioner of Labor: Mark Butler, Republican; and Richard Keatley, Democrat.
•Public Service Commissioner: Chuck Eaton, Republican; Lindy Miller, Democrat; and Ryan Graham, Libertarian.
•Public Service Commissioner: Tricia Pridemore, Republican; Dawn A. Randolph, Democrat; and John Turpish, Libertarian.
•9th Congressional District Representative: Doug Collins, Republican; and Josh McCall, Democrat.
For more election news, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
Election set Tuesday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry